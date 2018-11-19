× Lamont stands by plan to toll only tractor trailer trucks

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Transportation released a report indicating that if the state passes legislation for tolls, that the move could raise $1 billion a year.

“The report we are releasing today is designed to inform a dialogue among our elected leaders and the citizens of Connecticut about the potential for instituting tolls in the state,” said CTDOT Commissioner James P. Redeker. “Governor Malloy’s Transportation Finance Panel concluded that current revenues are insufficient to maintain our roads and bridges or to remove traffic bottlenecks and reduce congestion and recommended tolls as one way of generating new revenue.”

The study documents released are in advance of an anticipated in-depth operational, environmental and engineering analysis for an all-electronic toll system, for which the State Bond Commission recently approved $10 million.

Connecticut Gov.-elect Ned Lamont says he continues to support tolling only big rigs, despite a new study that shows more money can be generated from wider-ranging tolling.

The Democrat said Monday that his position on electronic tolling “is very clear” and his new administration will “focus just on those big tractor-trailer trucks.”

Lamont estimates such a move will generate $250 million in revenue. A new Department of Transportation study projects electronic tolls installed on major expressways and parkways for all vehicles would generate $950 million in annual net revenue by 2023, after accounting for operating costs.

That study estimates electronic tolling gantries would be installed every 6.6 miles. Connecticut commuters would receive various discounts.

The trucking association is currently suing the state of Rhode Island over its truck-only tolls.