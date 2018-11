Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINVILLE -- It was the trip of a lifetime for a young boy from Plainville all through Make A Wish Connecticut.

8-year-old Greg Skitromo and his family went to California for the week of Halloween where he was able to visit Universal Studios, the Los Angeles Hayride and take a tour of Warner Brothers.

Skitromo also got the chance to dress up as a monster and scare people himself.