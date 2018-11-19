× Marine from Fairfield killed in California crash

SAN DIEGO — Marine officials in California say a marine from Fairfield, Connecticut was killed in a crash Friday evening.

Officials say Sergeant Gary G. Wilson, 33, of Fairfield, died Friday in a motorcycle crash while traveling north on Interstate 15 in California.

California Highway Patrol reported that Wilson was killed at the scene. Wilson was assigned to the 3rd Recruit Trainign Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, MCRD San Deiego.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sgt. Wilson,” said Brig. Gen. Ryan Heritage, commanding general of MCRD San Diego. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult period. This is truly the loss of a fine Marine, and he will be missed greatly.”

Wilson enlisted in the Marine Corps in March 2010. He was assigned to the depot as a Drill Instructor in March of 2016 after service overseas in Okinawa, Japan, and stateside at Camp Pendleton, CA. Wilson’s personal awards include two Good Conduct Medals, three Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The incident is currently under investigation by the San Diego California Highway Patrol