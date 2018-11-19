Mostly cloudy, temps in the 40s Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heading into the afternoon on Monday a chance for an isolated shower is not out of the question with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Seeing more improvements in Tuesday's forecast as well. By Monday night more wide spread rain is expected before potentially seeing a switch over to snow, again main concern for that will be mainly north. The shoreline looks to maintain temperatures above freezing making it hard for any snow to stick, or better yet, fall. As of now we will continue to watch this because as of this Sunday morning it looked like everyone was getting some accumulating snowfall.

Arctic cold sets in for Wednesday into Thanksgiving. In fact, expect records to be shattered on Thursday. Record lows will most certainly fall, and the record cool high temperature is likely to fall as well. The most notable stat - if the current forecast verifies - This Thanksgiving will go down as the coldest Thanksgiving in the 113 year period of records for Hartford and Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Some moderation in temps is possible this weekend as the core of cold air shifts east and a storm moves northward towards us for next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: AM wintry mix changing over to rain, mostly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Changeover to rain. High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Mid 30s.

THANKSGIVING: Sunny, bitterly cold. Record Lows expected. (Record Low: 14 (1967)) High: Mid 20s.

