Police investigating 'hate crime graffiti' found in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating two separate incidents of hate crime graffiti within one block of one another.

Hartford Police Department said on Monday morning, they responded to 10 Capitol Avenue on a report of racial slurs spray painted on the front of the Republic Restaurant.

Police said on the front of the building, was marker graffiti depicting the anarchy and swastika symbols, along with racist and homophobic slurs.

“While conducting the first investigation, a second similar call of graffiti was received around the corner, less than a block away at 345 Main Street, the Hartford Dispensary,” police said in a release. “There, patrol officers observed a similar swastika drawn on the front door to the dispensary.”

Police said this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the HPD tip line at 860-722-TIPS.