Report: Connecticut tolls could raise $1 billion a year

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Transportation released a report indicating that if the state passes legislation for tolls, that the move could raise $1 billion a year.

“The report we are releasing today is designed to inform a dialogue among our elected leaders and the citizens of Connecticut about the potential for instituting tolls in the state,” said CTDOT Commissioner James P. Redeker. “Governor Malloy’s Transportation Finance Panel concluded that current revenues are insufficient to maintain our roads and bridges or to remove traffic bottlenecks and reduce congestion and recommended tolls as one way of generating new revenue.”

The study documents released are in advance of an anticipated in-depth operational, environmental and engineering analysis for an all-electronic toll system, for which the State Bond Commission recently approved $10 million.

You can read the full report here.