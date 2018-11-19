Road Racers rave about the magic of Manchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER – What is it about the Manchester Road Race that is special to veteran runners?

This is the 82nd year of the fabled race and speaking out by the start/finish line just a few days before the race, a few runners were happy to share their thoughts.

Bob Dacey, from Vernon is lacing up to run his 31st Manchester Road Race, the 69-year-old said, “it really brings out the best in people and it’s supported so well.”

David Fusfield, who lives on the race route in Manchester said, “seeing my family out there and my daughter cheering me on is special for me every year.

Fusfield will be running in his eighth straight race.

Dani Kennedy, who serves on the road race committee said, “this is the place to be on Thanksgiving morning.”

Kennedy is set to take to the course for her 26th Manchester Road Race. Leah Seften, is running her 11th Manchester Road Race said she began competing at the race in 6th grade.

The former Bolton High grad who ran competitively at St. Michael’s College in Vermont said, “the race is just a great day for fans and a great way to start the holidays.”