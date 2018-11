× Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old from Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield police are looking for Mabel Perry-Pounds, a missing 89-year-old.

She’s described as a black female with gray hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’7″ and weighs around 140 pounds. No picture was provided.

She was last seen Sunday wearing a grey house coat, and carrying a purse and walking cane.

Police ask if you have any information on Mabel’s whereabouts to contact them at 860-242-5501.