Teens are reportedly getting ‘drunk’ off boiled menstrual pads

HARTFORD — In 2018, you might’ve heard of people taking part in the condom challenge, deodorant challenge and even the Tide Pod challenge.

With the year almost coming to an end, another weird trend has taken place and it has to do with tampons.

According to VICE, teens in Indonesia have been boiling new and used menstrual pads, in an attempt to distill and ingest the chemicals inside the products.

According to VICE, the teens then drink the tainted water and “feel sorta high.”

“In the past they used the used ones,” explained Indra Dwi Purnomo, a lecturer at Fakultas Psikologi Unika Soegijapranata, who works with street kids. “Usually, they use the winged ones, which have a lot of gel.”

