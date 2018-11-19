× Wolcott High School dismisses early following the death of a faculty member

WOLCOTT — School officials say they are implementing an emergency early dismissal of Wolcott High School.

The dismissal will be at 12:15 p.m.

Officials say the dismissal comes following the news that David Pelletier, a beloved figure in the Wolcott community, had died Monday morning.

The high school will have grief counselors in place for the rest of the day, and extending them throughout the district Tuesday.

Officials say if any student does not want to go home early, they will have counseling staff available at the high school, and the regular bus will run at 1:55 p.m. to take any students home.

Officials say Pelletier had a ‘profound impact on children of all ages through his involvement in town sports.”