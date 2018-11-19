× Wolcott High School dismisses early following the death of a staff member

WOLCOTT — It was a difficult day for the Wolcott school community.

“I was like you have to be kidding me. You couldn’t process it,” said student Hailey Romaniello.

It was an announcement that took their breath away.

“They announced it over the announcements,” said student Ava Onofreo. “They first emailed our teachers and let them take a moment to find their own grief.”

They called him Coach Dave. David Pelletier, Wolcott High Schools beloved resident security guard had passed away.

School was dismissed early. Students told us he’ll be remember for his positivity.

“He made your day, he really just made your day,” said Onofreo. Hailey Romaniello continued, “There was never a time when we weren’t laughing. He was always that kind of person. You could be having the worst day of your life and he would put a smile or your face.”

Hundreds gathered outside the school Monday evening for a candlelight vigil. Out of respect for the mourners, FOX61 kept a distance. Those who knew Coach Dave called him a mentor.

“He knew I wanted to pursue music and be a therapist at some point and he told me that he believed in me and that I can do it,” said Wolcott High School student Amanda Brouillard.

Logan Szep remembers Coach Dave on the field.

“Yeah he was one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.” He’s coached baseball and football. Prior to being the school security guard, David Pelletier was a corrections officer.

It’s not clear how he passed away. Classes will be back in session here at Wolcott High School tomorrow with counseling services available. Not only to the students, but also to any parents or community members who may need that.