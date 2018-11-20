× Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine arrested on racketeering charges; denied bail

NEW YORK — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was deemed a likely danger to the community and denied bail Monday after a prosecutor said there was evidence that he directed or participated in multiple acts of violence as part of a deadly gang.

U.S. Magistrate CASE, Henry B. Pitman concluded an hourlong hearing by citing “troubling” corroborating evidence offered by a prosecutor to show that 6ix9ine directed or participated in multiple acts of violence over the last eight months.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Longyear said a backpack stolen during a gunpoint robbery in April was found during a raid at 6ix9ine’s Brooklyn residence, along with an automatic pistol.

The authorities also arrested three of Hernandez’s former associates, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, Jensel “Ish” Butler and Faheem “Crippy” Walter. It is unclear whether they had defense attorneys.

6ix9ine has been one of the most ascendant and controversial names in hip-hop in recent months. His album Day69: Graduation Day was among the top records on iTunes following its February release.