Dog shot and run over now has a loving new home

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL — A happy ending for a young dog who was shot, run over by a car, and left for dead.

Back on Aug. 28, a woman found Star, a five-year-old Boxer mix, in the middle of a Miami road. A car had run her over and taken off.

Star was brought to an emergency clinic where an X-ray revealed she had also been shot. The bullet severed nerves and left her front leg paralyzed.

“How she survived this, to begin with, was a miracle,” said Heather Glassman, the woman who found Star.

Now, after months of recovery at Clint Moore Animal Hospital in Boca Raton, Star finally has a new home.

“She runs and she jumps on the bed,” said Michelle Blan, who adopted Star on Friday. “She follows us everywhere when I’m in the office working and she’s right by my side.”

WPTV first introduced you to Star three weeks ago, and now she’s getting a second chance at life after being adopted by Michelle and Tina Blan.

“When we heard about when she was injured and got hurt, I was like I really want to get that dog,” said Damian Caputo, Michelle and Tina’s nephew. “We can give her a home, can give her lots of love, play with her and take care of her.”

Star is still undergoing laser and water therapy three days a week. She has another appointment on Friday, but doctors are still hopeful she will make a full recovery.

“I wish we could take like a dozen more, she’s part of the family,” Blan said.

Star is now putting pressure on her leg, and days before Thanksgiving, she has a lot to be thankful for, and a new home for the holidays.