Getting on the same wavelength in Manchester

MANCHESTER – As the 82nd running of the Manchester Road Race nears, a crew of volunteers who get little hype are gearing up to keep the race on course.

This year the Bears of Manchester will hit the streets in force – 62 members strong, the all-volunteer corps lend their skills as HAM Radio operators.

Dan Phelps, from Hebron, is part of the Phelps family, now three generations who volunteer for the race on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’re able to hear with our radios and talk to each other and relay information between the people actually running the race, the people operating the race,” Phelps said.

Dave Bidwell, from Manchester, is back for his 22nd year of volunteering. Bidwell, who will be shadowing race chair Tris Carta on Thursday, said providing his HAM Radio knowledge is something he looks forward to each year.

“There is such an energy here and to be a part of it in any way is an amazing feeling.”