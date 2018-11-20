Launching careers of New School Ninja

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- Call them a new cadre of competitors aiming high, both kids and adults who are adding Ninja Training for both fun and fitness.

Drew Drechsel, who won season 10 of the popular American Ninja Warrior program owns Ninja gyms in both Hamden and now has a new location in Windsor.

From his Hamden gym, “New Era Ninjas” Drechsel said, “when I was these kids age, I wasn’t climbing and being fit,” Drechsel said. “Nowadays kids want to be fit, they want to get stronger and be smart doing something with fitness.”

From the rope swings to the warped wall, a group of kids were working out under Drecshel’s tutelage and guidance on a recent Autumn afternoon.

“I just like it’s very free and you can make up all these new challenges,” said 10-year-old Collin Cella who has made it to the kids version of American Ninja Warrior and featured on national television for his talents.

Peace Lopez, a high school freshman from Wallingford is hoping her training takes her to competitions across the country as well.

“What I like about ninja is the physical and mental part of it, you have to think about what you’re doing and put it into action.” Drecshel added, “I’m building character and personality traits and it will affect them for the rest of their lives.”