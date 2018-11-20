Taking the dive: Learning how to swim, no matter the age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLINGTON -- Word’s out: I can’t swim. That’s how I ended up at Indian Valley Family YMCA, one of the Greater Hartford YMCA branches, ready to learn this life-saving skill.

Kim Gamboa, Director of Aquatics at Indian Valley stresses that everyone, regardless of age, should learn how to swim.

“Our world is filled with water. Every day there are drownings and we can prevent it” says Gamboa.

The latest information from the Department of Public Health shows that drowning is the sixth leading cause of unintentional death in Connecticut.

Stephanie Horton, one of the swim instructors at Indian Valley, eased me into the pool. Her tip for beginners: "Make sure you trust your instructor!”

The YMCA’s swim program runs for seven weeks, but that can be customized to individual needs and goals.

