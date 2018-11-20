× Multiple Hartford men arrested after stolen car chased by victim

HARTFORD — Three Hartford men were arrested after a stolen car incident, followed by some vigilante justice.

Hartford Police say around 7:45 p.m., they got a call about a multi-car crash that involved a stolen car. The incident happened at the intersection of Airport Road and Wethersfield Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were told that the caller saw his stolen car in the south district of the city, and began chasing it north on Wethersfield Avenue.

The man who who called police had ran a red light, and struck a car. The suspect who stole the car lost control and struck the front porch of a home at 637 Wethesrfield Avenue.

Once stopped, the caller (who had his car stolen), and his friend began assaulting the suspect with a baseball bat. All parties were arrested, and charged:

Arrested: Gerardo Santiago 06/17/88 of 217 Wethersfield Avenue Apt. 6 Hartford, CT

Charges: Larceny 3rd, Reckless driving, Using M/V without owners permission, criminal trover 2nd and Breach of peace

Arrested: Felix Cruz 08/21/81 of 34 Madison Street Apt. 1W Hartford, CT

Charges: Assault 2nd, Reckless driving, Operating M/V without license and Breach of peace

Arrested: Osniel Gonzalez 03/01/84 97 Grandview Terrace Hartford, CT

Charges: Assault 2nd and Breach of peace