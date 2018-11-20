× Multiple people dead in New Jersey mansion fire

COLTS NECK, N.J. — WPIX — Multiple people are dead after a fire broke out in Colts Neck, according to the Office of the Monmouth County Prosecutor.

Firefighters remained on scene “working” on the fire as of 2:23 p.m.

Prosecutors confirmed “multiple” deaths, but did not provide additional details.

#MCPONJ is on scene at a fire in Colts Neck with multiple fatalities. Firefighters still working on fire. Stay tuned for more details. — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 20, 2018

AIR11 footage showed firefighters on scene at a large, multi-story home in Colts Neck. Flames were not visible, but dark smoke emanated from the home’s windows.

This is a developing story; check back for updates