Multiple people dead in New Jersey mansion fire
COLTS NECK, N.J. — WPIX — Multiple people are dead after a fire broke out in Colts Neck, according to the Office of the Monmouth County Prosecutor.
Firefighters remained on scene “working” on the fire as of 2:23 p.m.
Prosecutors confirmed “multiple” deaths, but did not provide additional details.
AIR11 footage showed firefighters on scene at a large, multi-story home in Colts Neck. Flames were not visible, but dark smoke emanated from the home’s windows.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
40.329966 -74.187344