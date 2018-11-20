Police: Woman killed in Catholic store was a customer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. — Authorities said a woman killed inside a religious supply store in suburban St. Louis was a customer.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt of House Springs.

An armed man entered the Catholic Supply of St. Louis store near the town of Ballwin Monday afternoon. Police said the man committed a sexual assault before shooting the victim in the head.

Authorities decline to say if more than one woman was assaulted.

Schmidt died later Monday at a hospital.

The gunman remains on the loose and police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police were asking for the public's help in finding the man, described as about 5-foot-7 with a heavy build. He was wearing what's commonly referred to as an Irish hat, or ivy hat.