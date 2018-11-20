× Search warrant for illegal gun sale served in Southington

SOUTHINGTON — Police served a search warrant for an apartment Tuesday morning.

Southington police said the warrant was served with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, on an apartment on Darling St. in Southington.

“The warrant was the result of a joint investigation into the illegal possession/sales attempt of a firearm. The Central Region Emergency Response Team assisted with the serving of the search warrant. The warrant was served without incident,” said police in a statement, “At no time was there any danger to the public.”

Police said no further details are available since the search warrant was ordered sealed by the court.