State’s Attorney office releases report on the death of Guilford teen who was found fatally shot

TUESDAY — The State’s Attorney office has released its report on the death of Ethan Song, the Guilford teen who died from a gunshot wound on January 31.

The report says that Song accidentally shot himself in the head with a .357 magnum handgun which was stored in a master bedroom closet at the location where he was shot.

Investigation Results:

Mr. Song’s death was a tragic event in that he accidentally shot himself in the head with a .357 magnum handgun which was stored in a master bedroom closet at the location where he was shot. Mr. Song did not reside at this location and he was not related to the gun owner. This handgun was one of three which was owned by an adult male who resided at the home. On the date in question, it appears that all three weapons had been stored in a cardboard box inside of a large Tupperware container in this closet. Each weapon was secured with an operable gun lock. There is no evidence that the gun used was loaded at the time it was stored within the closet. However, ammunition for the gun was located within the same small cardboard box next to the weapon used, inside of the Tupperware container. It appears that this small cardboard box was hidden under some clothing in the larger Tupperware container. Subsequent investigation has established that the keys to the gunlocks on the three weapons were hidden in the same Tupperware container in a separate area hidden under other clothing.

