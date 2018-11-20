Temps start to sink Wednesday as an arctic front moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An arctic front moves in Wednesday. While most of the day stays dry there could be a passing snow shower or snow squall between 3 pm and 6 pm. Snow showers will be hit or miss and would be short-lived (15 mins max). But they could briefly reduce visibility and catch people off guard. This will be followed by the coldest air so far this season!with highs in the 30s. In fact, records are in jeopardy on Thursday. A bitter wind chill in the morning on Thursday will make things miserable at the Manchester Road Race.

It’s a Connecticut Thanksgiving tradition, but this year it may be wise to keep small children inside. After starting off around 14 degrees (wind chill in the single digits), we’ll only warm into the low/mid 20s (wind chill in the teens) with a gusty wind at 25-30 mph.

Low temperatures Thursday night could drop back into the single digits.

Black Friday will be downright frigid. For those of you camping out overnight for the latest deals, you’ll want to wear as many layers as you can! Lows will be in the 8-16 degree range going into Friday morning.

Temperatures moderate a bit this weekend as the core of cold air shifts east and a storm moves northward towards us for next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 24-30.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for a brief PM snow shower/squall. High: Upper 30s - near 40 degrees.

THANKSGIVING: Sunny, bitterly cold. Feels like 0-10. Record Lows expected. (Record Low: 14 (1967)) High: low-mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Sunny, still cold. Highs: 30s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for rain at night. Milder. High: 40s.

SUNDAY: Early showers then some clearing. High: 40s.

MONDAY: Chance for PM showers. High: Near 50.

