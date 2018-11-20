Warming centers opening in preparation for severe cold
Gov. Dan Malloy has activated the state’s severe cold weather protocol from Wednesday afternoon to Friday morning.
The latest information on warming centers can be found by calling 2-1-1 or going to 211CT.org
Warming centers around the state are also listed here.
Torrington
Wednesday Nov 21
Joseph House
116 Water Street
9 am to 12 am
Thursday Nov 22
Joseph House
116 Water Street
12 am to 12 am
Friday Nov 23
Joseph House
116 Water Street
12 am to 5 pm
Community Soup Kitchen
220 Prospect Street
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
St. John Paul the Great
Church Hall
111 East Main Street
3:00 PM-9:00 PM
41.765348 -72.687040