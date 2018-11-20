× Warming centers opening in preparation for severe cold

Gov. Dan Malloy has activated the state’s severe cold weather protocol from Wednesday afternoon to Friday morning.

The latest information on warming centers can be found by calling 2-1-1 or going to 211CT.org

Warming centers around the state are also listed here.

Torrington

Wednesday Nov 21

Joseph House

116 Water Street

9 am to 12 am

Thursday Nov 22

Joseph House

116 Water Street

12 am to 12 am

Friday Nov 23

Joseph House

116 Water Street

12 am to 5 pm

Community Soup Kitchen

220 Prospect Street

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

St. John Paul the Great

Church Hall

111 East Main Street

3:00 PM-9:00 PM