West Hartford Board of Education to vote on school start times

WEST HARTFORD — Later school start times up for a vote in West Hartford.

The school board is expected to vote on changing start times for its students on Tuesday.

The board has narrowed it down to two options. The first option is to keep start times the same.

Here is was the second option would look like:

High schoolers would start 40 minutes later.

Middle schoolers would start 20 minutes earlier.

Elementary students would start 10 minutes later.

The district has been considering making the change for some time now. Last year, the board created a research committee to study the pros and cons into changing start times. The committee looked at what this could mean for academics, safety, school transportation, after school activities, and family life.

The board has allowed the public to weigh in on this matter before.

One parent says she’s concerned how this would impact her children’s routine and her morning commute.

“I think making it later for them to go to school will be a little bit of an inconvenience because they are little, smaller, they take longer to get ready,” said one parent who did not want to give her name. ” Also, people who work are going to be stuck dealing with traffic.”

The board will vote on the two options Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in West Hartford Town Hall. Parents and students are encouraged to speak out before the vote.