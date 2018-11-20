West Hartford mother speaks about anti-Semitism incident at board of ed meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- During Tuesday's Board of Education meeting at Town Hall, board members addressed concerns about anti-Semitism at Hall High School.

FOX61 reported last week a girl was harassed because of her religion. Her mother came forward in the meeting to express her anger.

The crowd gave a standing ovation when she spoke.

The mother, Kim Beth, said her daughter was eager to start an activity in chemistry class and took initiative. She then said a student sitting next to her said, "Jews always think they have all the authority."

Beth said the student also made a swastika out of beads used in class. This incident was immediately reported to administrators, but Beth said she is upset to see there have not been consequences for the student.

"None of this was upheld when they allowed the student who committed this act to represent the school during the football game. Again, four days after the incident occurred. Participation and extracurricular, co-curricular and athletics is a privilege, not a right. Our superintendent clearly states this in his letter to athletes at the very beginning of the student athlete handbook," said Beth of West Hartford.

The principal did release a letter to parents outlining what happened and said he is looking at outside groups to discuss programs that address the issue.