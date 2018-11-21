Daytrippers: A new season and clean sheet at the Norfolk Curling Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK -- Usually Norfolk is a quiet place but when the cold weather arrives, things just rock, thanks to the 42 pound stones.

The Norfolk Curling Club, rebuilt five years ago after fire gutted the entire building, is up and running for a new season. On the slippery heels of the United State Men’s Curling Team winning the gold medal at the Winter Olympics, the interest in the sport continues to grow.

“After the gold medal win the attention has been unprecedented here,” said Jon Barbagallo, a Norfolk Curling Club member and organizer.

The Club offers open houses throughout the season for people to test out the sport.

Bargagallo added, “the sport is just conducive to people enjoying time with each other on or off the ice.”

He went on to say Curling is a sport for all ages. “We have fifth and sixth graders competing at the same level as 70 and 80 year olds.”

To find out more about the Norfolk Curling Club and getting out on the ice click here.