Litchfield woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal 2016 motorcycle crash

BANTAM — Elizabeth Waterbury pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and operating under the influence in a fatal 2016 crash.

The crash happened in October of 2016 when Waterbury’s car slammed into motorcycles in Litchfield.

The accident happened on Rt. 63 and Norfolk Road around 1:30 p.m. Aislinn Kern, 33, of Harwinton died of her injuries. The driver of the motorcycle she was riding on, Edmond Kern, 40, also of Harwinton, was seriously injured.

Police at the time said Waterbury, of Litchfield, was driving a Ford Escape and swerved into the path of a group of 18 motorcycles.

The Kern’s bike was struck by the SUV and Aislinn was ejected off the motorcycle and hit the Ford’s windshield and then went up and over the SUV and landed in the roadway. Edmond suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital in critical condition.

Another motorcycle hit the Ford and its driver Daniel DePaolo, 40, of Harwinton, was taken by Lifestar in serious condition after suffering serious leg injuries. Waterbury will face nine years in prison, and is set to be sentenced in February.