Marine captain is going the extra mile and then some in Manchester

MANCHESTER -- You can’t miss him out on the race course, in camos and sporting the American Flag.

For David Bouchard, 2018 marks the sixth time he will go the extra mile and then some on Manchester Road Race day. Bouchard, a father or three from East Granby retired as a Marine captain two years ago.

Every Thanksgiving the captain runs what is literally a marathon.

With a 45 pound ruck sack and a huge American flag, Bouchard treks from East Granby to the start line in Manchester and then runs the road race – all told it’s about 31 miles of running.

“It’s important to test the human spirit,” Bouchard said.

Bouchard added that he wants to inspire people to try and do their personal best even if they’re not running a marathon.

“I hope people will look at this and get past the he’s crazy phase, and say I want to give something a shot.”

The Marine vet also said that showing the colors of America is important to the crowds and runners on Road Race day.

“They see the flag and they feel motivated they feel energized and they remember why it’s awesome to be an American.”