One person killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN — Officials say one person is dead after a crash on Ella T Grasso Blvd in New Haven.

Police say the one-car crash happened just before midnight. Three other people in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear if the driver or one of the passengers were killed.

Police have not identified any of those involved, and are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.