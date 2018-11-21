× West Haven Police: Van strikes school bus, utility pole before driver fled

WEST HAVEN — Police said they identified the driver of a van who ran from a crash earlier Wednesday morning in West Haven.

Police said that at around 6:15 a.m. they were called to Boston Post Road at Farwell Street for a two-car crash.

A school bus and a utility pole were both struck by the van before the van rolled onto its side. The school bus had not picked any children up, and only had an aid on board with the driver. The driver of the bus did not suffer any injuries, but the aid was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the van ran off before police got there. Police said they identified and found the driver of the van.

The utility pole that the van struck fell, and caused damage to the transformers. DEEP, United Illuminating, and members of Winkle Bus and CT Transit are all on the scene investigating.

Police expect Boston Post Road between Tuthill Street and Norfolk Street to be closed for several hours while cleanup-repair is done to the pole.