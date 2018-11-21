× Silver Alert issued for 1-year-old girl from Clinton

CLINTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday.

Police are looking for Ivy Andrews who was last seen wearing dark blue polka dot shirt, black plaid jacket, hot pink sweatpants, and black boots.

Police said Andrews is in the company of her father, Jake Andrews who is possibly operating a grey 2016 Nissan Versa with Florida plate HVQP30.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop F at (860) 399-2100.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.