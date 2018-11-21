× Southington man arrested on multiple gun charges after a tip about an illegal gun sale

SOUTHINGTON — Southington Police say that 24-year-old Quac Hao Lam was arrested and charged yesterday after a search of his apartment turned over illegal guns and magazines.

Police say that with the help of State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and other officials, served a search warrant at 35 Darling Street, Apartment Q.

According to police, they received an anonymous top that someone was attempting to sell an assault rifle.

The tip lead to an investigation by the Southington Police Department Special Investigations Unit who worked with State Police and ATF to determine who was trying to sell the weapon, and where they were storing it.

Southington police say that Lam was in possession of a loaded Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun, and three fully loaded magazines for the weapon in his pocket when police served the search warrant.

Lam also admitted that he owned six rifles that were in a storage unit.

Police say the storage unit contained two 12-gauge shotguns, two .22 caliber rifles, and one 7.62 mm rifle. The weapons were registered to Lam.

Lam was also found to have one short-barreled AR-15 type weapon without a stock. This weapon had no serial number.

The search of the storage unite also led police to seize assorted calibers of ammunition, 11 high-capacity magazines, two boxes and two belts of shotgun shells, and four .22 caliber magazines.

Lam’s apartment, police say, also had four uncompleted assault rifle lower receiver parts, five semi-automatic handguns, two tasers, body armor, assorted high-capacity magazines for handguns, a drill press and tools that was used to work on/build firearms, and over 1000 rounds of ammunition.

Police say that Lam was charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, 29 counts of possession of high-capacity magazines, and possession of an assault weapon.

Lam was held on a $250,000 bond, and is set to appear in Bristol Court on Wednesday.