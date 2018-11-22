× 4-year-old hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound in Hartford

HARTFORD — A child accidentally shot himself while playing with a firearm at home on Thanksgiving.

Hartford Police were called to the Martin Luther King Apartments at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon after getting reports that a child was struck by gunfire in one of the units on 97 Van Block Avenue.

Paramedics arrived on scene and assessed the child’s injuries, which were luckily not life threatening. He was rushed to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment and listed in stable condition.

Investigators determined that the boy wandered into an older sibling’s room and gained access to a loaded, small-caliber handgun, which then went off in his hand.

Detectives from the Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes Division assumed control of the scene and began speaking with witnesses and family members. All involved parties have been fully cooperative with police as they continue to investigate the circumstances which led to the incident.

