Driver flees on foot after crashing into Manchester hair salon

MANCHESTER — A search is underway for a driver who fled on foot after crashing into a hair salon late Thursday evening.

Manchester Police Department officers found an empty vehicle smashed into the side of Rinse Hair Salon shortly after 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

An initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was driving along Main Street when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the side of the building, which suffered moderate damage.

Police established a perimeter to search for the driver after he fled on foot from the scene, according to nearby witnesses.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 61 as new details emerge.

