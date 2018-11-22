Driver killed after high-speed collision with Bridgeport sports arena

BRIDGEPORT — One person was killed after a deadly collision in Bridgeport on Thanksgiving Day.

EMTs and police were dispatched to Webster Bank Arena around 2 p.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a major collision in the area. A vehicle traveling at excessive speed had lost control and smashed through a brick wall beside the stadium’s front entrance.

A male victim in his mid-20s was pulled from the vehicle, which had been reduced to a pile of rubble and twisted metal. Investigators determined he was killed almost instantly during the impact and subsequently pronounced him deceased on scene. No additional passengers were found within the wreckage.

Considering the extensive damage left to both the vehicle and the arena, police found that the vehicle was likely traveling at an excessively high rate of speed before losing control and smashing into a brick-layered exterior wall beside the front entrance.

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division is conducting a thorough investigation to determine why the car might have been traveling at such a high rate of speed. The victim’s identity is pending as police attempt to establish contact with family members.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released as officials establish contact with his next of kin.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 61 for updates.

41.173243 -73.187002

