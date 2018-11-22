Frigid temps for Thanksgiving;

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A bitter wind chill in the morning on Thursday will make things miserable at the Manchester Road Race. It’s a Connecticut Thanksgiving tradition, but this year it may be wise to keep small children inside. After starting off around 14 degrees (wind chill in the single digits), we’ll only warm into the low/mid 20s (wind chill in the teens) with a gusty wind at 25-30 mph. This could very well be the coldest Thanksgiving on record.

Low temperatures Thursday night could drop back into the single digits. Black Friday will be downright frigid. For those of you camping out overnight for the latest deals, you’ll want to wear as many layers as you can! Lows will be in the 8-16 degree range going into Friday morning.

Temperatures moderate a bit this weekend as the core of cold air shifts east and a storm moves northward towards us for next week.

THANKSGIVING: Sunny, bitterly cold. Feels like 0-10. Record Lows expected. (Record Low: 14 (1967)) High: low-mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Sunny, still cold. Highs: 30s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for rain at night. Milder. High: 40s.

SUNDAY: Early showers then some clearing. High: 40s.

MONDAY: Chance for PM showers. High: Near 50.

