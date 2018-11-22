WATCH LIVE: The 82nd Manchester Road Race

You’ll be able to watch the Manchester Road Race LIVE here starting at 9 a.m.

It’s a cold race day today! Make sure you bundle up, and keep warm!

Check your full forecast here.

The following Fixed Site Emergency Warming Locations will be available:

• St. James school gym (on Park St.)

• Bennet Academy gym (Main St. and School St.)

• Salvation Army building (661 Main St.)

Additionally, two buses will be staged on the course for people to get out of the cold.

• Bus #1 will be located at Highland Park School

• Bus #2 will be located on Hartford Rd. at the corner of Main St.

Click here for a list of suggested safety precautions for athletes and fans participating in the race.

Check the full list of events!

Runners to watch:

Paul Chelimo

Age: 27

Bib #4

Nick Willis

Age:35

Bib #9

Edward Cheserek

Age: 24

Bib #28

Andy Butchart

Age: 27

Bib #29

Leonard Korir

Age: 31

Bib #34

Buze Diriba

Age: 24

Bib #50

Emily Sisson

Age: 27

Bib #60

Celliphine Chespol

Age: 19

Bib #67

Monicah Ngigi

Age: 25

Bib #68