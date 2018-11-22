WATCH LIVE: The 82nd Manchester Road Race

You’ll be able to watch the Manchester Road Race LIVE here starting at 9 a.m.
It’s a cold race day today! Make sure you bundle up, and keep warm!
The following Fixed Site Emergency Warming Locations will be available:
• St. James school gym (on Park St.)
• Bennet Academy gym (Main St. and School St.)
• Salvation Army building (661 Main St.)
Additionally, two buses will be staged on the course for people to get out of the cold.
• Bus #1 will be located at Highland Park School
• Bus #2 will be located on Hartford Rd. at the corner of Main St.
Runners to watch:
Paul Chelimo
Age: 27
Bib #4
Nick Willis
Age:35
Bib #9
Edward Cheserek
Age: 24
Bib #28
Andy Butchart
Age: 27
Bib #29
Leonard Korir
Age: 31
Bib #34
Buze Diriba
Age: 24
Bib #50
Emily Sisson
Age: 27
Bib #60
Celliphine Chespol
Age: 19
Bib #67
Monicah Ngigi
Age: 25
Bib #68