WATCH LIVE: The 82nd Manchester Road Race

Posted 7:54 AM, November 22, 2018, by , Updated at 09:01AM, November 22, 2018

You’ll be able to watch the Manchester Road Race LIVE here starting at 9 a.m.

It’s a cold race day today! Make sure you bundle up, and keep warm!

Check your full forecast here.

The following Fixed Site Emergency Warming Locations will be available:
•    St. James school gym (on Park St.)
•    Bennet Academy gym (Main St. and School St.)
•    Salvation Army building (661 Main St.)

Related Story
Frigid temps for Thanksgiving

Additionally, two buses will be staged on the course for people to get out of the cold.
•    Bus #1 will be located at Highland Park School
•    Bus #2 will be located on Hartford Rd. at the corner of Main St.

Click here for a list of suggested safety precautions for athletes and fans participating in the race.

Check the full list of events! 

Runners to watch:

Paul Chelimo
Age: 27
Bib #4

Nick Willis
Age:35
Bib #9

Edward Cheserek
Age: 24
Bib #28

Andy Butchart
Age: 27
Bib #29

Leonard Korir
Age: 31
Bib #34

Buze Diriba
Age: 24
Bib #50

Emily Sisson
Age: 27
Bib #60

Celliphine Chespol
Age: 19
Bib #67

Monicah Ngigi
Age: 25
Bib #68

Related stories