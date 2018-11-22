× Tragic five-car pileup on Route 15 leaves one dead, several more injured

WALLINGFORD — One person was killed and several more were injured in a tragic five-car pileup early Thanksgiving morning.

State Police say a 2014 Infiniti sedan, operated by Laroi Henley, 41, of Waterbury, was traveling in the left lane of Route 15 northbound, near the Wallingford-North Haven line, when it failed to slow down and crashed into standstill traffic. After pummeling the rear end of a 2017 Honda Civic, the Infiniti veered out of control and slammed into yet another vehicle parked in the far right shoulder.

A woman riding in the rear of the Honda Civic suffered devastating injuries from the force of the impact. Nazgul Yussupova, 29, of New York City, was pronounced deceased by EMTs within minutes of arriving on scene.

Two additional vehicles were damaged in the incident, however all other occupants were either unharmed or escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

The car in the breakdown lane was unoccupied after being involved in an unrelated incident. The driver, who was uninjured, was outside exchanging insurance information when the deadly pileup occurred just moments later.

The northbound lanes of Route 15 were closed between exits 63 and 64 for several hours as State Police cleared debris on the roadway and reconstructed the events leading up to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to come forward and assist the investigation by contacting Troop-I at +1 (203) 393-4200.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 61 as new details continue to unfold.

41.397556 -72.869836