11 displaced following house fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY — 11 residents were displaced from a home in Waterbury following a fire Friday afternoon.

The structure was an older, three-story multi-family home with a total of 11 residents spread out across the building

Authorities say no one was injured and everyone was able to make it out.

Red Cross was on scene to help those displaced. The structure sustained heavy smoke, flame and water damage and was declared a total loss.

While no cause has officially been determined, crews believe a heater may have sparked the fire.

No other details have been released.