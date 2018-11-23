Cold night; Chance for rain Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we head into your weekend things start to improve temperature wise.

For your Saturday we are dry and bring back the 40s. Overnight Saturday into Sunday we're watching as a quick low pressure system moves over our area bringing us some wide spread rain.

By late afternoon on Sunday things start to dry out before our next round of showers Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Sunny, still cold. Highs: 30s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for rain at night. Milder. High: 40s.

SUNDAY: Early showers then some clearing. High: 40s.

MONDAY: Chance for showers. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Low 40s

