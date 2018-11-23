Foodie Friday: 67 Family Diner in Seymour

Thanksgiving may be over but let’s hope you still have an appetite for some comfort food.

67 Family Diner in Seymour offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options that are made fresh daily.

From omelets that ooze with flavor, deluxe sandwiches and panini’s to fabulous steak and chops, there Is something for everyone any time of the day or night.

“Food was awesome, especially the ribeye,” wrote Eric M. in an online review. “Portion sizes are enormous, the wait staff is friendly and they remember your name. A staple for those nights when I don’t have time (or energy) to cook.”

Owners Mike and Linda Abe make sure everyone that comes in is treated like one of their own. The sign on the wall says it best, “friends are the family we meet along the way”

“This is the best diner I have ever been to,” said Kimberly S. “Fantastic people, food and service.”