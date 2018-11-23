× Litchfield man arrested, charged with home invasion, assault

WATERTOWN — Police say they have arrested 30-year-old Adam Benet on home invasion and assault charges.

Police say around 3 a.m. Thursday, they were called to a home on Cherry Avenue on the report of a home invasion.

When officers arrived, they were met by several people from inside the house who said a person they knew broke into the house, and assaulted one of the men inside.

Police say the victim was punched and kicked. The suspect, Benet, then left the scene.

Officers found a vinyl fence leading to the backyard was broken, and the rear glass door that had been clocked was broken.

Police say they later identified Benet as the suspect, and he was arrested. His charges range from home invasion, burglary, assault, and breach of peace.

He was held on a $50,000 bond which he later posted. He is due in Waterbury Superior Court on December 4th.

Police will not identify the victim.

Police say there is no threat to the community, as the incident was targeted and isolated.