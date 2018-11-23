× State Police searching for identity thief suspect

MONTVILLE — State Police say they are trying to identify, and locate, an identity thief.

Police say the person in the photo provided had used the identity of another Connecticut man during an arrest by Troop E in October for driving under the influence and other motor vehicle charges.

According to police, the man’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he’s believed to be living somewhere in the New London county area.

Troopers are asking the public’s help in trying to find the suspect’s true identity.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Troop E, and use the reference number 18005577457 at 860-848-6500 ext 5126.