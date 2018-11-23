× Wallingford officer suspended for excessive force

WALLINGFORD — The Wallingford Police Department confirmed Friday that one of their own was suspended after using excessive force.

The incident happened on June 14th during a domestic violence incident and the suspension happened in October. The suspension lasted for two weeks.

The man involved in the domestic incident, Gary King, plead guilty to assaulting an officer, interfering with arrest and breach of peace among other charges and is expected back in court on December 17th.

This is a developing story.