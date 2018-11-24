As rain chances increase, temps do too!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure is losing ground and shifting east ahead of a warm front that is advancing into the region. A considerable amount of moisture is associated with this front, and rainfall will be rather significant overnight into Sunday. Expect the rain to drown out most of your outdoor plans through the early afternoon. On the back side of the storm, a cold front will advance east, bringing another chance for rainfall heading into Tuesday. This rain will not be as significant. All told, we will receive around 1 to 2 inches total from both storms.

Cold high pressure will dive south from Canada, but thanks to the previous arctic blast, the cold air is not as loaded up as last time. This airmass will be cooler than average and dry, but far from the excessive cold we saw on Thanksgiving. Expect temps to hover around 40 through the remainder of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for rain at night. Milder. High: 40s.

SUNDAY: Early showers then some clearing. High: upper 40s.

MONDAY: Chance for showers. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: Upper 30s to 40.

