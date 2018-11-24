Crash downs utility poles, closes Sigourney St. in Hartford
HARTFORD – A car apparently stolen from West Hartford was crashed into several parked cars and took out a utility pole Saturday morning in Hartford.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Saturday. The downed power lines meant Sigourney Street was closed between Homestead and Albany Avenues. At least one person was placed on a stretcher and transported by ambulance.
The car is believed to be one that was stolen in West Hartford a short time before the crash. West Hartford Police detectives were on the scene of the crash along with Hartford police. FOX61’s Mike Howard reports one person was handcuffed and detained.
Eversource crews have been called to the scene to deal with the power lines.
This is a developing story; we’ll have more information as it becomes available.