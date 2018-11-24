× Crash downs utility poles, closes Sigourney St. in Hartford

HARTFORD – A car apparently stolen from West Hartford was crashed into several parked cars and took out a utility pole Saturday morning in Hartford.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Saturday. The downed power lines meant Sigourney Street was closed between Homestead and Albany Avenues. At least one person was placed on a stretcher and transported by ambulance.

The car is believed to be one that was stolen in West Hartford a short time before the crash. West Hartford Police detectives were on the scene of the crash along with Hartford police. FOX61’s Mike Howard reports one person was handcuffed and detained.

Eversource crews have been called to the scene to deal with the power lines.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

#BREAKING serious crash CLOSES sigourney st in #Hartford . Power lines down. EMS working on victim. Vehicle involved believed to be stolen from #WestHartford @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/ZTC6czPMCS — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 24, 2018

Another angle of signourney st. Multiple cars heavily damaged, power lines down @FOX61News #Hartford pic.twitter.com/zvViadGiMn — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 24, 2018

Being told scene will not change until power crews come to shut off power to safely cleanup scene #Hartford @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/ho18Vm4Ius — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 24, 2018

Can see 1 person in handcuffs sitting on ground surrounded by officers. Hard to tell from this pic. #Hartford @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/SgMXIX42Qz — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 24, 2018

VIDEO from #Hartford Sigourney st crash scene. Handcuffed man on ground residents say was driver of stolen Honda CRV from #WestHartford . Vehicle reported stolen earlier today. Could see 1 person taken by EMS on stretcher, possibly pedestrian injured. Awaiting details @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/LeOB1G2O5k — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 24, 2018