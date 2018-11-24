× Dog facing death row in Waterbury saved by activists

WATERBURY — In the midst of the holiday season, one lucky dog in Waterbury was given a reprieve from death row.

Rose is a pitbull that had spent four years inside Waterbury Pound, scheduled to be euthanized.

The Justice for Rose Facebook page announced Friday that Rose was placed into the care of the Monroe based Furry Friends Fosters and Rescue Inc. The organization specializes in saving dogs from kill shelters, rehabilitating them and placing them in loving homes. The Road to Home Rescue Support was also thanked by the page “for going the extra mile for (Rose).”

According to court documents dating back to 2015, Rose allegedly got loose in April 2014 and was involved in an incident with two neighbors. Newer court documents also detail a “biting incident” off of her previous owner’s property.