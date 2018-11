× Firefighters battle blaze at commercial building in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN – Firefighters are on the scene of fire in a commercial building in North Haven.

The call came in at 3:10 a.m. for a fire at 33 Defco Park Road – that’s off of Route 5. The building houses multiple businesses. The fire department called mutual aid from the Hamden fire department to the scene, but the fire has been knocked down now.

There are no reports of any injuries

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.