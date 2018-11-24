× Large fire destroys Branford home

BRANFORD — A large fire destroyed one home in Branford.

Firefighters said that the fire broke out Saturday at a house in the Stony Creek area around 6:30 p.m. The house has been declared a total loss.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The owner was in Massachusetts. Firefighters also said no one was injured but a neighbor was evacuated for precautionary reasons.

Firefighters did say that they had initial problems with a water source but that was quickly resolved.

There is no word yet of the cause of the fire or how many people are without a home. Firefighters said the home is going to demolished by fire crews.