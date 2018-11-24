Person injured in stolen car crash that downs utility poles, closes road in Hartford
HARTFORD – One person was injured after a car allegedly stolen from West Hartford, crashed into several parked cars and took out a utility pole Saturday in Hartford.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Sigourney Street. The downed power lines meant the road was closed between Homestead and Albany Avenues. The road was closed as police investigated the events surrounding the crash. Police said the injured person was taken to the locals hospital and is in stable condition. It is not clear how the person was injured.
The car is believed to be one that was stolen in West Hartford a short time before the crash. West Hartford Police detectives were on the scene of the crash along with Hartford police. FOX61’s Mike Howard reports one person was handcuffed and detained.
Eversource crews have been called to the scene to deal with the power lines. According to Eversource’s outage map, there is no outage in that area of Hartford.
This is a developing story; we’ll have more information as it becomes available.